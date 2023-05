Galway Bay fm newsroom – The closing date is approaching for the online survey on the city’s Terryland Retail Park Enhancement

Plans are being prepared for the enhancement, but the architects and builders are keen to hear from the public

Helena of Helena McElmeel Architects says they’re anxious to hear the views of as many people as possible

The deadline is midnight tomorrow and the survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TerrylandRetailPark