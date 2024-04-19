Galway Bay FM

19 April 2024

Close to a million euro worth of cannabis seized in Galway city

Close to a million euro worth of cannabis has been seized at a property in Galway city, and two men have been arrested at the scene.

The €890,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb were found during a search operation this afternoon.

This operation forms part of the Galway Division drugs strategy, targeting persons involved in the sale and supply of drugs.

During the course of the search a large-scale cannabis cultivation operation was discovered.

The cannabis plants and cannabis herb are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested at the scene.

They’re currently detained at a Garda station in the region and investigations are ongoing

