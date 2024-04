Cloonboo motorist nabbed during National Slow Down Day

A motorist has been detected driving at 112 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone in Cork.

Another was caught doing 75 in a 50 in Galway on the N84 Castlequarter Cloonboo, while someone in Donegal hit 132 in a 100 zone.

Gardaí have recorded 81 motorists speeding in the first five hours of National Slow Down Day, which runs until tomorrow morning.