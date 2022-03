Galway Bay FM Newsroom- The public is being urged to attend a Clontuskert Community Consultantion this evening.

Clontuskert Community Development Group have called the meeting to find out what the Clontuskert community loves about their town to plan future projects.

There will also be refreshments served and a display of artwork from Clontuskert National school under the theme ‘ Vision for the future’.

The meeting will be in the Ballinasloe Rugby Club this evening at 8pm.