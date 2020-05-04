Clonberne student undertakes 176km exercise bike challenge for charity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Clonberne student has undertaken a 176KM exercise bike challenge to raise money for charity First Light.

Gerard Heneghan began the challenge at 11am this morning and is hoping to complete the 176KM by the end of today.

The route represents the distance between his home in Clonberne and the head office of charity First Light – previously known as the Irish Sudden Infant Death Association.

Gerard’s supported the charity since he was 15 years of age after his baby brother Noel Heneghan died from cot death in 2001.

This support includes the Baby Noel Heneghan Barn Dance, which has raised over €16,000 to date.

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/176km-for-firstlight