Cllr says site of former Oughterard Hotel could be jewel in the crown of gateway to Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The site of a former hotel in Oughterard which had been earmarked for a possible refugee centre could be developed to be ‘the jewel in the crown of the gateway to Connemara’.

That’s according to local area councillor Seamus Walsh who was speaking from the picket line after confirmation today that the application for a proposed direct provision centre at the former Connemara Gateway Hotel has been withdrawn.

A protest group has been holding a round the clock demonstration for weeks in a bid to highlight the area’s opposition to the direct provision system, which it argues is inhumane and not fit for purpose.

Protestors stressed their demonstration has been focused on highlighting what they described as ‘the inhumane conditions at such centres in Galway and across Ireland’.

It’s also argued that Oughterard does not have the infrastructure or services in place to support a large influx of asylum seekers to the area.

Councillor Walsh says although the future of the site is now uncertain, the people of Oughterard should come together and come up with a proposal for its best development.

He says it’s an unpolished diamond.