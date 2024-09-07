Galway Bay FM

Cllr John Connolly and Gráinne Seoige selected as Fianna Fáil Galway West election candidates

Cllr John Connolly and Gráinne Seoige selected as Fianna Fáil Galway West election candidates

Fianna Fáil has confirmed that Cllr John Connolly and Gráinne Seoige have been selected to contest the next General Election in the Galway West constituency.

Cllr Connolly and Ms Seoige were selected at a convention for the constituency in Oughterard last night.

Cllr Connolly, from Cappagh Road, has been a public representative since 2019 and was re-elected to Galway City Council in the Local Elections last June.

Ms Seoige, from the Gaeltacht village of An Spidéal, is well known to Galway people from her work with TG4, TV3, RTE, Sky News and Virgin Media.

The announcement has been welcomed by An Tánaiste and Uachtarán Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin who said that both excellent candidates selected to run in Galway West.

He added that he has no doubt that Cllr Connolly and Ms Seoige will work together to create a positive campaign.

