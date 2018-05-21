15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

News Break

News Break

Clinic to assist with submissions on controversial Gort biogas plant

By GBFM News
May 21, 2018

Time posted: 1:43 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A clinic will be held in Gort later today to assist the public in making submissions on a planned biogas plant.

The clinic is led by a local campaign group who is opposed to the development.

The group has highlighted a concern regarding HGV traffic and the containment of hydrogen sulphide.

Over 150 people attended a public meeting to discuss the plan earlier this month with any objections to be lodged by May 28th.

The proposed 22 acre plant led by Sustainable Bio-Energy Ltd would be one of the largest slurry plants of its kind in Ireland.

A clinic to assist with submissions takes place at Sullivan’s Hotel in Gort from 7 to 9 this evening.

Tune in at 2 to hear more on this from Bryan Brennan of Gort Biogas Concern Group.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Two In A Row For Galway Tribesmen Rugby League Team
May 21, 2018
Galway city and county retain international environmental awards
May 21, 2018
County records surge in voter registration
May 21, 2018
Scheduled Loughrea bypass works postponed

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 21, 2018
Two In A Row For Galway Tribesmen Rugby League Team
May 21, 2018
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK