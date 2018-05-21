Clinic to assist with submissions on controversial Gort biogas plant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A clinic will be held in Gort later today to assist the public in making submissions on a planned biogas plant.

The clinic is led by a local campaign group who is opposed to the development.

The group has highlighted a concern regarding HGV traffic and the containment of hydrogen sulphide.

Over 150 people attended a public meeting to discuss the plan earlier this month with any objections to be lodged by May 28th.

The proposed 22 acre plant led by Sustainable Bio-Energy Ltd would be one of the largest slurry plants of its kind in Ireland.

A clinic to assist with submissions takes place at Sullivan’s Hotel in Gort from 7 to 9 this evening.

Tune in at 2 to hear more on this from Bryan Brennan of Gort Biogas Concern Group.