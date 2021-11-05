Climate justice rally set to take place in the city tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A climate justice rally will be held in the city tomorrow.

It’s led by a local campaign group COP26 Coalition Galway to coincide with the summit taking place in Glasgow.

The demonstration will hear a call for urgent and immediate action from governments internationally to tackle the climate and biodiversity crisis.

It’s one of a number of protests being held across the world tomorrow in response to the call for large-scale global mobilisations for climate action.

The Galway rally gets underway at 12pm tomorrow at the Spanish Arch.

Speakers will attend from groups including Friends of Merlin Woods, Galway Trades Council and An Taisce.