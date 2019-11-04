Climate expert warns against buying sea front property in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

An Irish climate expert has warned against buying seafront property in Galway over fears of a catastrophic storm occurring during high tide.

Professor Peter Torne from Maynooth University says Ireland has been lucky so far, with major storms hitting during low or neap tides.

Professor Thorne says a catastrophic storm occurring during high tide in Galway could result in major flooding of the city centre, with hundreds of buildings left underwater.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…