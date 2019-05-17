Climate action strategy to go to public consultation next month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council’s draft climate action adaptation strategy until 2024 is due to go to public consultation next month.

The strategy was presented to City Hall this week and must be adopted by the council by the end of September.

In putting together the draft, five case studies were examined which detailed the strong winds, extreme temperatures and sea rise that accompanied storms such as Ali, Ophelia and the beast from the east.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…