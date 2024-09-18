Climate Action course for over 60s taking place in Shantalla

A climate action course for those aged over 60 years is taking place in Galway over the next few weeks, starting tomorrow.

The six-week course will explore climate science, carbon footprint tools, household consumption, barriers to action and personalised lifestyle climate plans.

The course begins tomorrow morning at St. Joseph’s Community Centre, Shantalla – and will continue at this location every Thursday for a further three weeks from 10am to noon.

The fifth and sixth sessions will take place at the same location on Monday October 14th and Thursday December 12th.

Spaces are free, but limited, and those interested can find out more by emailing [email protected]