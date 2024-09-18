Galway Bay FM

18 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Climate Action course for over 60s taking place in Shantalla

Share story:
Climate Action course for over 60s taking place in Shantalla

A climate action course for those aged over 60 years is taking place in Galway over the next few weeks, starting tomorrow.

The six-week course will explore climate science, carbon footprint tools, household consumption, barriers to action and personalised lifestyle climate plans.

The course begins tomorrow morning at St. Joseph’s Community Centre, Shantalla – and will continue at this location every Thursday for a further three weeks from 10am to noon.

The fifth and sixth sessions will take place at the same location on Monday October 14th and Thursday December 12th.

Spaces are free, but limited, and those interested can find out more by emailing [email protected]

Share story:

University of Galway SU president backs calls to waive third-level fees for Palestinians

The president of the student’s union at University of Galway is backing calls for third-level fees for Palestinians to be waived. Faye Ní Dhomhnail...

Calls for Ballinasloe to pilot CCTV to aid prosecution against littering and illegal dumping

Ballinasloe is the perfect place to pilot CCTV prosecution in the war against littering, illegal dumping and antisocial behaviour. Thats according to Inde...

Government expected to approve new vet course for ATU Mountbellew today

It’s expected Government will give approval for the establishment of a new veterinary medicine course to be delivered at ATU Mountbellew. It would b...

Galway city’s Café Culture gets a night-time boost

Six Galway city businesses have been awarded funding as part of the “Café Lates” pilot scheme. This initiative will see participating cafés ...