Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden’s new COVID-19 vaccination centre opens tomorrow in Clifden Community School

Vaccination teams from Saolta Health Care Group will be administering vaccines one or two days per week, depending on demand.

Paul Hooton, Saolta Executive Lead for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West says they are delighted to be opening a satellite centre in Clifden.

He says it will provide increased access to immunisation for the rural communities around Connemara.

Breda Crehan Roche, Chief Officer Community Healthcare West is encouraging anyone in the region aged 35 to 69 who has not yet registered for a vaccine to do so online at hse.ie/vaccine.

Galway West TD Fianna Fail TD Eamon O Cuiv who has pushed for this facility for Connemara says the new centre will help in the race between the virus and the vaccine.