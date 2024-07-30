Galway Bay FM

30 July 2024

Clifden’s Gaeltacht Service Town Language Plan officially launched

The Language Plan for the Gaeltacht Service Town of An Clochán or Clifden has been officially launched

The plan will be implemented by Forum Connemara

Up to €96,000 will be provided annually for 7 years to Forum Connemara to hire a Language Planning Officer and implement the plan.

The preparation of the plan, which began in October 2021, contains 36 measures to promote the Irish language in the area.

This includes the provision of public services and recreational, social and commercial facilities as Gaeilge

This has a significant and positive impact on the status of Irish as a community and family language in Gaeltacht areas.

An Clochán is the ninth Gaeltacht Service Town for which a language plan has been approved.

 

