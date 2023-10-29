Clifden woman awarded new bursary for students living with a neuromuscular condition

Clifden woman Sinéad Mannion has been awarded one of the two inaugural bursaries for students living with a neuromuscular condition

The first annual Dr John Roche Education Bursary was presented by Minister for Education, Norma Foley

Dr Roche, who passed away in 2022, campaigned for rights for the disabled throughout his life

Sinéad Mannion is studying for her PhD in Physics at Queen’s University, Belfast.

She hopes to stay in her research area, modelling low-temperature plasma, by doing a post-doctorate after she completes her PhD.

One of the devices she studies has uses in cancer treatment and sterilisation.