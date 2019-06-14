Clifden to host launch of Alcock and Brown commemorative coin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new commemorative coin is being launched in Clifden today to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first non-stop transatlantic flight.

Captain John Alcock and Lieutenant Arthur Brown landed their plane at Derrigimlagh Bog near Clifden on June 14th, 1919 after an historic 16 hour flight from Canada.

The Central Bank has now minted a special coin to celebrate the centenary of the event – featuring a Vickers Vimy plane soaring above a period style map.

It’ll be launched today at the Alcock and Brown 100 Festival in Clifden by Director General of Financial Conduct at the Central Bank, Derville Rowland. For more details tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…