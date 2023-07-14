Clifden store confirmed as selling €1 million winning Lotto Plus 1 ticket

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Kavanagh’s Supervalu in Clifden has been confirmed as the seller of the €1 million winning Lotto Plus 1 ticket from Wednesday night’s draw.

Store Manager Joe Lynch says they are in the middle of their busiest time of the year with lots of seasonal holiday makers as well as locals shopping in-store on a daily basis.

He added that he’s sure there will be lots of speculation but the entire town will be celebrating the big win and joining in on the excitement.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the newest millionaire is yet to make contact.