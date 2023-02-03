Clifden Station house Hotel has bumper year but director says Golfgate brought no joy to anyone

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden Station house Hotel had a bumper year in 2022, but in commenting on the accounts one director, Frank Forde, said Golfgate brought no joy to anyone.

The hotel operator, Western Railway Operations Ltd recorded post tax profits of just under 800 thousand euro.

The post tax profit for the 12 months to May 2022 followed a post tax loss of €1,500 in 2021.

The hotel was the location of the ‘Golfgate’ controversy in August 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic.

It resulted in two public figures, Phil Hogan and Dara Calleary resigning from their senior posts.

Two directors of the firm, hotel owner John Sweeney and his son, James Sweeney were two of the four defendants in a criminal prosecution concerning the staging of the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

The other defendants were Independent Galway West TD Noel Grealish and former Fianna Fáil Senator Donie Cassidy from the Oireachtas Golf Society.

Last year all Covid-19 breach restrictions charges against the four were dismissed at Galway District Court by Judge Mary Fahy.

Judge Fahy said she was satisfied the organisers did everything to comply – not in a court of public opinion – but in the court of law.