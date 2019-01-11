Current track
Clifden set to be hardest hit by property tax hike

Written by on 11 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Home owners in Clifden could be facing hikes of up to 500 euro in property tax, as current valuation levels are due to expire this year.

5 years ago the average cost of a house nationally was around 150 thousand euro, which incurred a bill of 225 euro.

The Irish Independent reports that the national average cost of a home is now 256 thousand euro, which would carry a bill of 495 euro.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more….

