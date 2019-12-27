Clifden road at Leenane still closed after serious crash last evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man remains in a serious condition at UHG this morning after a road collision near Leenane Village last evening

He was among 8 people taken to hospital after a two car collision on the Clifden road, which remains closed this morning

The two collided 3 kilometres outside Leenane Village, at around a quarter past 5 last evening.

Eight people were taken to University Hospital Galway where they’re being treated for non life threatening injuries this morning.

One of them, a man, remains in a serious condition

The scene remains closed this morning for examination by garda forensic collision investigators, with local diversions to be in place until at least midday

Gardai are appealing for information to piece together what happened

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095-22500