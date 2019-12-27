Clifden road at Leenane open again after serious crash last evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Clifden road at Leenane has re-opened after a serious crash last evening

A man remains in a serious condition at UHG after the two car collision near Leenane Village at 5.15pm

He was among 8 people taken to hospital after the cars collided 3 kilometres outside Leenane Village

The other seven people are being treated for non life threatening injuries

The road remained closed until late this afternoon for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators

Gardai are appealing for information to piece together what happened

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095-22500