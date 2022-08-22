Clifden RNLI tow stricken yacht with two sailors aboard to safety

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden RNLI’s volunteer crew launched both lifeboats yesterday (Sunday, August 21st) to reports of a yacht in difficulty 3 miles north west of Slyne Head.

The Atlantic 85 in-shore lifeboat launched at 2.20pm under the command of Joseph Acton with crew members Chris Nee and Alan Kearney, followed closely by the Shannon Class, all-weather lifeboat, St Christopher.

John Mullen was coxswain of the ALB with crew members Alvin Bell; Andy Bell, John Heffernan and Ash Sweeney.

Both lifeboats arrived at the casualty vessel by 2.45pm; the yacht, which had two people on board, was unable to make headway because ropes were caught in the propeller. The lifeboat crew removed some rope but were unable to completely free the propeller and shaft.

The safest course of action was to establish a towline and bring the casualty vessel and her crew back to Clifden Bay. The stricken yacht was then towed by Clifden RNLI’s Shannon class all-weather lifeboat and moored safely in Clifden Bay by 4.30pm.

John Mullen, Clifden RNLI Coxswain said;

“The yachtsmen in question did the right thing in calling for assistance and we were happy to be able to bring them to safety. It’s very important to be prepared when boating or yachting; always wear a lifejacket, have a means of calling for help and check the weather and the tides to help ensure you get to your destination safely. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”