Clifden RNLI to showcase new top class lifeboat to the public this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden RNLI is set to showcase its new Shannon Class lifeboat, St Christopher, at a public viewing this weekend.

The life-saving charity will be hosting a private naming ceremony this Saturday, followed by a public viewing from 2-4PM on Clifden Beach.

The boat carries the names of over 10,000 people onboard, put there by members of the public through Launch a Memory.

It has two overjet engines, caters for a crew of six and is capable of going out in all weather conditions.

John Brittain, Lifeboat Operations Manager, explains the significance of the open viewing: