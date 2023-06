Galway Bay fm newsroom – A sick child has has been flown to hospital from Inishturk North of the County Mayo coast.

Malin Head Coast Guard called Clifden RNLI to the island to help at around 9 o’clock on Wednesday night.

The Irish Coast Guard’s Sligo-based helicopter Rescue 118 was also sent to assist with the medical evacuation.

Both arrived on scene 40 minutes later and the child was air-lifted to Mayo University Hospital.