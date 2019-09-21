Clifden RNLI rescues shipwrecked sailor from Inishark Island

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Clifden RNLI has rescued a shipwrecked sailor from Inishark Island after he got into difficulty during challenging weather conditions.

The sailor’s 25-foot yacht had engine failure last evening and was being smashed against the shoreline of Inishark Island under its cliffs.

He managed to make his way ashore and climb on top of rocks where he called for help on his mobile.

The Clifden RNLI crew arrived on the scene after a 26-minute journey where they quickly located the yacht under the cliffs and spotted the sailor waving from the rocks above.

The sailor appeared well but had sustained minor injuries and was shaken from the ordeal so he was transferred to Castlebar General Hospital via helicopter – it’s understood he’s recovering well.

The severity of the weather meant the yacht could not be recovered safely.