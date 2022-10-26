Clifden RNLI rescue nine people stranded on Omey Island

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden RNLI rescued nine people who were stranded on Omey Island this week.

The volunteer crew launched the Atlantic 85 in-shore lifeboat after a call just before 4pm on Monday.

Malin Head Coast Guard requested assistance from Clifden RNLI, and the Atlantic 85 in-shore lifeboat launched immediately after, under the command of volunteer helm, Kenny Flaherty.

Weather conditions at the time were poor with heavy rain, however the nine people stranded on the island were found to be well and in good spirits.

The lifeboat crew proceeded to make two trips with the casualties back to the shore at Claddaghduff and safely returned all nine people.