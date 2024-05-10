Clifden RNLI rescue family of six including six month old baby

A family of six were rescued by the Clifden RNLI last night including a three month old baby.

The family, which also included grandparents, two young children and their dog were walking on Omey Island when they were cut off by the tide.

Clifden’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat was tasked by the Irish Coast Guard at 6.15pm to assist the family.

Luckily, weather conditions were calm and the crew had no difficulty in locating the family who required no medical assistance.