Galway Bay FM

10 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Clifden RNLI rescue family of six including six month old baby

Share story:
Clifden RNLI rescue family of six including six month old baby

A family of six were rescued by the Clifden RNLI last night including a three month old baby.

The family, which also included grandparents, two young children and their dog were walking on Omey Island when they were cut off by the tide.

Clifden’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat was tasked by the Irish Coast Guard at 6.15pm to assist the family.

Luckily, weather conditions were calm and the crew had no difficulty in locating the family who required no medical assistance.

Share story:

Galway TD claims Irish Water has "no interest" in towns and villages crying out for wastewater infrastructure

Irish Water has no interest in towns and villages which are crying out for wastewater infrastructure needed for development. That’s according to Gal...

Refusal for significant housing development in Moycullen

Planning permission has been refused for a significant housing expansion in Moycullen. Solemia Limited had sought permission for 60 new homes and a creche...

Call for city council to redevelop old Hunters Caravan Park on west of city into 'super park'

Galway City Council is being urged to redevelop the old Hunters Caravan Park site on the west side of the city into an ambitious new eco-park. Councillor ...

Aran Islands writer crowned champion in All Ireland Scholarships Creative Writing Competition

An Aran Islands native has been crowned the overall winner of the 2024 Roger Downer Creative Writing Award. Surnaí Molloy’s short story ‘Rite...