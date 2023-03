From Glaway Bay fm newsroom- Clifden RNLI is reminding boat owners to ensure they have a well-maintained emergency beacon on board.

The crew recently carried out a search of the North Connemara Coast in response to an emergency beacon activation, from what is known as an Ee-perb.

However, the volunteers uncovered that the signal was accidental and came from an old beacon, and no one was in distress.

John Brittain, Lifeboat Operations Manager, has this advice regarding the beacons: