Clifden RNLI involved in rescue of three teenage kayakers near Letterfrack

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The volunteer crew of Clifden RNLI were involved in the rescue of three teenage kayakers who drifted from the shore in Ballinakill Bay near Letterfrack.

The call out happened yesterday afternoon where weather conditions were good, clear and sunny but with a strong off-shore wind.

While the lifeboat crew were making their way to the scene, a local fishing boat was able to locate the kayakers and bring all three safely ashore where they were assessed by paramedics on shore and found to be well.

The operation was carried out by James Mullen (Coxswain), Joe Acton, Daniel Whelan, Aisling Sweeney and Connor Ryan. Shane Conneely was the launch vehicle driver.

James Mullen, Clifden RNLI Coxswain said, “It may sound obvious but it’s worth reminding kayakers that a strong off-shore wind can blow you out to sea very quickly. For people using kayaks, paddleboards, basically anything that floats; once you leave the shore and the protection of the bay you can quickly become powerless against a strengthening wind. A strong off-shore wind, coupled with an outgoing tide is always a risk for paddlers.

“We would advise anyone enjoying water sports to always wear a life vest and appropriate clothes for the weather conditions, for example a wetsuit or layered clothing. Carry a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch on your person, check the tides and the weather and tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back”