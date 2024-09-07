Galway Bay FM

7 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Clifden RNLI involved in medical evacuation from Inisbofin

Share story:
Clifden RNLI involved in medical evacuation from Inisbofin

Emergency services were involved in an evacuation that took place on Inisbofin yesterday.

The Clifden RNLI and the Sligo based Rescue 118 Helicopter called out to assist a man who had sustained injuries on the island with both the Atlantic and Shannon class lifeboats involved.

Once at the scene, southwest of the island, the casualty was found to have a serious leg injury and both lifeboat crews carried out a full casualty care assessment before the helicopter took the man to Mayo General Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Share story:

Gardai renews appeal in search for missing Castlerea teenager

Gardai have renewed their appeal in the search for a Roscommon teenager who was reported missing on Tuesday. 14-year-old Kealan Burns from Castlerea was l...

Deputy expresses concern that ACRES Scheme is not delivering for farmers

Independent TD for East Galway Sean Canney has expressed concern the ACRES scheme as designed is not delivering the expected support for farmers. The Depu...

Lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder scoops €50,000

A lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder has scooped €50,000 The lucky bond AAG111019 was purchased in 2015. There were over 9,000 prizes awarded in this week�...

Thousands expected to attend tomorrow's Monivea Show

Crowds in the region of 4-5,000 are expected to be in Monivea for the Agricultural Show that will be held in the Village tomorrow. Classes will begin at 9...