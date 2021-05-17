Clifden RNLI helps rescue 4 kayakers in difficulty off Inishark Island

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden RNLI assisted in the rescue of four sea kayakers who got into difficulty off Inishark Island on Saturday afternoon.

Both the station’s all-weather Shannon class lifeboat under Coxswain John Mullen and the inshore Atlantic 85 class lifeboat helmed by David Barry, were launched at 3.30pm after the alarm was raised with the Irish Coast Guard following the activation of an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.

The request was to go the aid of four people on the north side of Inishark, approximately eight nautical miles offshore.

Weather conditions at the time were poor with a 3m swell and a difficult tide.

All four kayaks had been overturned by a large wave with one completely swamped leaving a casualty in the water clinging to the bow of another of the kayaks.

On arrival, the volunteer lifeboat crew observed that the crew of a local rigid inflatable boat had taken two of the kayakers onboard including the casualty whose kayak was swamped, while the other two were making their way to safety themselves.

The inshore lifeboat proceeded to escort the local vessel with two of the kayakers safely back to Inishbofin while the all-weather lifeboat escorted the other two kayakers safely back to shore.