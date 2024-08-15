Galway Bay FM

15 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Clifden RNLI carry out medical evacuation on Inishbofin

Share story:
Clifden RNLI carry out medical evacuation on Inishbofin

Clifden RNLI have carried out a medical evacuation on Inishbofin.

The all weather lifeboat launched late last evening amid challenging sea conditions, with force 6 to 7 winds and large waves.

A comprehensive casualty care assessment was carried out on the patient and they were then transported back to Cleggan Pier and handed over to paramedics.

The operation was carried out under the command of Daniel Whelan, his first since passing out as Coxswain a few weeks earlier.

Share story:

Almost 2 thousand children under age of 3 on waiting lists for creches across Galway

Almost 2 thousand children under the age of 3 are on waiting lists for creches across Galway. The figures are supplied by Early Childhood Ireland, which i...

€300,000 for recreation and maintenance works at Galway parks

Over €300,000 is being spread out across parks in Galway for maintenance and recreational works. €115,000 is going toward a 1.9km trail at Castlegrove...

Parents say train timetable changes mean chaos for Renmore and Oranmore students going to Athenry

Changes to the train timetable are posing major difficulties for families in Renmore and Oranmore whose children attend Colaiste an Eachreidh. Irish Rail ...

Galway TD Ciaran Cannon slams RSA for 'over-promotion of driving'

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is criticising the Road Safety Authority for what’s being described as an over-promotion of driving. He’s slammin...