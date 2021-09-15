Clifden RNLI assists in recovery of vessel at Ballyconneely Bay with six passengers brought to safety

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden RNLI came to the assistance of a broken down vessel in Ballyconneely Bay last evening, assisting in the rescue of six people.

Volunteer crew members towed the vessel and transported the six passengers safely to shore on Ballyconneely Beach.

This incident took place shortly after 6pm when both Clifden lifeboats; Shannon Class ALB and Atlantic 85 launched in response to reports of a broken down boat.

A 14 feet vessel with multiple people on board had suffered engine failure a few kilometres from shore in Ballyconneely Bay.

The crew commenced a tow operation and the casualty vessel was towed alongside the Atlantic 85 Inshore Lifeboat and brought to Ballyconneely Beach.

Clifden RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager John Brittain told Galway Bay fm news the passengers had not been wearing life jackets.

