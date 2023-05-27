Clifden RNLI appeals for people to be careful out at sea following two callouts in 24 hours

Clifden RNLI is advising people to be careful when out on the sea this weekend and throughout the summer.

Volunteer Crews were called out twice in the last 24 hours.

First to tow a broken-down boat with two people on board to safety yesterday evening and again at midnight to a medivac from Inishbofin.

At 6.45pm. Clifden’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat was tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist a boat that had broken down.

The crew launched Joyce King in beautiful sunny conditions, helmed by David Barry with crew James Mullen, Joseph Acton and Brian Ward.

They were assisted in launching by Neil Gallery and John Brendan Mannion on shore.

The second call-out came at midnight,

Clifden’s all-weather lifeboat St Christopher was tasked to medivac an injured person from Inishbofin.

The casualty had sustained a head injury from a fall.

The lifeboat slipped her moorings under the command of James Mullen, (Coxswain), with John Mullen, Joseph Acton, Dan Whelan and Neil Gallery as crew.

Lifeboat Operations Manager John Brittain has this advice for everyone who is planning on using the water this weekend.