Clifden NCT Centre has one of lowest pass rates nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures have revealed that Clifden NCT Centre has one of the lowest pass rates in the country.

Nationally, one third of centres nationwide had more vehicles fail than pass on the first attempt last year.

According to the Irish Independent, poor roads are thought to be one of the reasons why so many vehicles fail the NCT.

Over 1.4m vehicles were given their initial test at the 49 test centres nationwide last year.

Of these, almost 53 percent passed on the first attempt, 41 percent failed for a major fault, and almost 6 percent were deemed dangerous.

In Clifden NCT Centre, the pass rate was just 44 percent, well below the national average and one of the lowest figures in the country.

Meanwhile, the figure for Ballinasloe NCT Centre was one of the highest, with a pass rate of 58 percent.

The centre in Galway City was slightly below average at almost 51 percent, while the figure for Tuam was well-below at less than 49 percent.

Nationally, the highest pass rate of 60 percent was recorded at the NCT Centre in Portlaoise.