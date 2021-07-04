Clifden Lotto Player wins over €56,000 in last night’s draw

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Lotto player in the Clifden area is over €56,000 richer this morning following last night’s draw.

The lucky ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus to win €56,230 after purchasing their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw in The Paper Shop on the Main Street in Clifden.

The winning Lotto numbers in last night’s draw were: 29, 30, 36, 38, 44, 45 and the bonus was 25.

Last night’s win marks the third Match 5 + Bonus win for Galway Lotto players in the space of a week.

This follows a player who had a similar win in last Saturday’s draw and scooped €54,511 after purchasing their winning ticket in the Post Office on Bridge Street in Athenry.

Meanwhile in Wednesday night’s draw, another Galway ticket holder matched five numbers and the bonus and won €40,667 after purchasing their ticket at Ashtree Stores in Cleaghmore, Ballinsaloe.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to contact the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

There was no winner of the €4,903,530 jackpot and Wednesday’s jackpot will now roll to an estimated €5.2 million.