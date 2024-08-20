Galway Bay FM

20 August 2024

Clifden lifeboat rescues two sailors from a broken down yacht

Clifden’s volunteer lifeboat crew is asking sea-goers to be wary of the changeable weather and sea conditions for this time of year.

The request follows the rescue of two sailors from a broken down yacht which ran into difficulty yesterday in Ballinakill Bay, near Letterfrack.

The sailors of the 10 meter yacht were two sisters who had travelled from Cardiff.

The women were found to be safe and well so a tow line brought the vessel and her crew into safer waters at Cleggan harbour.

Clifden RNLI Coxswain Daniel Whelan says it’s important to request help as soon as you run into difficulty at sea.

