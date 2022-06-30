Meeting to discuss future of Clifden District Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A meeting on the future of Clifden District Hospital will take place in the town tomorrow.

Local Councillor Eileen Mannion says there are growing concerns that the hospital is being downgraded by “stealth” and services could be at risk.

It comes as plans are being progressed to construct a new building – that would merge Clifden District Hospital and St. Annes Community Nursing Home.

Fine Gael Councillor Mannion says until the new unit is build there should be no reduction in capacity or services.