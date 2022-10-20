Clifden hospital workers to be balloted for industrial action

GBFM Newsroom – SIPTU members at Clifden District Hospital and St. Annes Community Nursing Unit are to be balloted for industrial action.

It’s in response to alleged changes to conditions of employment, including sick leave.

This latest development comes on the back of ongoing controversy over the withdrawal of services at Clifden Hospital in recent weeks.

Workers claim that changes have been imposed on them without agreement.

The alleged changes include moving staff from one service to another with little notice; increasing night duty, withdrawing access to flexible working patterns.

SIPTU says it remains available to engage with the HSE to resolve the outstanding issues, in line with the terms of public service agreements.

The ballot will commence on Monday, November 14th.