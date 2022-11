Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden has received official state recognition as a Gaeltacht Service Town.

The status will see the local community receive half a million euro in state investment to advance the usage of Irish in the area.

To kick start the process, FORUM Connemara has launched a community language plan alongside Connemara Chamber of Commerce.

Karen Mannion, of FORUM Connemara outlines the aims of the plan.