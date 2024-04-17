Galway Bay FM

Clifden Flood Relief Scheme may not happen due to “poor economic case”

Clifden Flood Relief Scheme may not happen due to “poor economic case”

A long-awaited flood defence scheme for Clifden could be in trouble – because at the moment, it’s considered a “poor economic case”.

At a meeting at County Hall this week, an engineer said it’s currently falling far short of the cost-benefit ratio standards set by the OPW.

He said they’re committed to the project and will continue to work in the background to make the case as viable as possible.

David Nevin has been speaking to Councillor Mannion.

