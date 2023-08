Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden is featured on one of five new Summer postcards from An Post

The postcard shows a breathtaking sea view beside green fields in Clifden with Connemara ponies grazing

All five postcards feature scenery pictures by Irish photographer Jack Caffrey

As well as Clifden, The Burren in Clare and in Dublin Poolbeg, the Liberties and The Coombe are captured

The pack of 5 is priced at €9 for cards and stamps