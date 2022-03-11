Clifden event to remember those in North Connemara who died during the Covid-19 pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special commemoration will be held in Clifden later this month to remember all who died in North Connemara during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The North Connemara Covid Commemoration Committee, along with Cantairí Chonamara, are holding the ceremony in St. Mary’s Old Graveyard in Clifden, opposite St Joseph’s Church, on Sunday week 20th March at 6:30pm.

Organiser Janet Mercer say the ceremony will be an inclusive civil, non-denominational event to consist of readings, poems and music, with moments for quiet reflection and prayer.