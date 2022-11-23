Clifden District Hospital to close for the next four days due to staffing issues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Staffing problems at Clifden District Hospital have forced its closure for the next four days – from tomorrow until Sunday

Staff in both St. Anne’s CNU and Clifden Hospital have been covering the roster by agreeing to work on their days off and annual leave days.

Nurses have therefore built up significant amounts of annual leave and time owing and the HSE says these 4 days will give staff the opportunity to avail of some of this time.

HSE Community Healthcare West says it will continue to review staffing levels to ensure safe sustainable services are provided.

The Health authority has also pointed out it’s currently running a bespoke recruitment campaign for staff nurses for Clifden with interviews due to take place in the first week of December

However local councillor Eileen Mannion says this saga is ongoing, and it’s vital that the hospital re-opens on Monday, and is protected into the future: