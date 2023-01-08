Clifden District Hospital reopens following a period of closure over Christmas and the New Year but concerns remain over its future

The Clifden District Hospital has re-opened following a period of closure over Christmas and the New Year.

There are, however, continuing concerns about the future of the hospital and about the establishment of further primary care facilities in the town.

The reason for the closure of the Clifden District Hospital over the Christmas and New Year period was stated by the HSE as being due to staff shortages. There are a small number of patients back in the Hospital at this stage. However, that is not enough to lessen concerns about the continuation of service there, or about how the eventual status of the health services will take shape in the west and north Connemara area.

A new Health facility that would include a unit for older people has been promised for Clifden for some time.

The initial plan from the HSE was for a 50-bed unit and there was a focus on having a planning permission application before the planning authority last year.

The latest news is that the HSE now intends to submit the planning application by April or May of this year but the number of beds is now projected at 40 rather than the initial plan for 50.

Meanwhile, the recruitment process for more nurses in Clifden continues.