Clifden Covid 19 vaccination clinic to close today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Clifden will be wound down today (August 17).

Connemara residents who have received their first dose in Clifden are being advised that second dose vaccines will be carried out at the main vaccination base in Ballybrit.

The clinic, which is by appointment only today, has been operating at Clifden Community School since July 6th.

Since the clinic opened, around 820 first and second doses have been administered.

130 first dose vaccines were carried out during the walk-in clinic over the bank holiday weekend and 50 during the walk-in clinic on August 7th.

Anyone in the Clifden area who requires a first or second dose vaccine after the clinic closes will receive vaccine appointments for the Ballybrit vaccination centre in Galway.