Clifden court sitting over alleged breach of Covid regulations at golfing event

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two politicians are due to appear before a court in Clifden this morning in connection with the alleged breach of Covid-19 regulations.

They received summonses earlier this year after the DPP decided to bring charges arising from an investigation into the organisation of an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last summer.

The controversial dinner took place in the Station House Hotel in Clifden on August 19th last, following a two-day golfing event, hosted by the Oireachtas Golf Society.

Golfers competed for the President’s Prize earlier that day, while the Captain’s Prize was contested the day before.

At the time, Galway West TD, Noel Grealish was the captain, while former Fianna Fáil TD and Senator, Donie Cassidy, was the society’s president.

Both are due before Clifden District Court later this morning charged with an alleged breach of the legislation underpinning the laws to control the spread of Covid-19.

