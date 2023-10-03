Clifden bookshop longlisted for ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’

The Clifden Bookshop is among 12 bookshops around Ireland longlisted for ‘An Post Bookshop of the Year’

The shortlist of six will be revealed on October 19th, and the overall winner announced at the An Post book awards on November 22nd.

Mystery shoppers will now visit the twelve bookshops, which were voted in by customers, followed by a judges interview.

The category is designed to acknowledge the role played by independent bookshops and local branches of bookshop chains, in helping communities to find and savour the titles of their choice.

Kennys Bookshop and Art Gallery, Galway was the winner in 2021.