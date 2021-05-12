Clifden beach to be be declassified due to poor bathing water ranking

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden beach is one of four nationwide classified as having poor bathing water quality.

The EPA has today published the Bathing Water in Ireland report for 2020 which sets out the quality of bathing water at beaches nationwide.

Clifden beach has been classified as having ‘poor’ bathing water quality for five years in a row and must now be declassified as a bathing water area for 2021.

The report states that bathing water at Ballyloughane beach in the city has improved from ‘poor’ to ‘sufficient’.

111 bathing waters were classified as excellent for 2020, up from 107 in 2019.