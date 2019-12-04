Clifden area experiences broadband blackout

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Residents in the Clifden area have been experiencing a broadband blackout due to damage to an underground cable.

Businesses and homes have been reporting a disruption to the regular internet service ,which has made the likes of credit card transactions impossible to process.

A spokesperson for broadband provider EIR has confirmed to Galway Bay FM that the connect failure in the area is due to a damaged subduct.

Repair crews have working since earlier today and a section of fibre optic cable has been replaced.

It’s unclear what caused the damage and EIR says the crew is treating the issue as a priority.

However, the broadband provider is not able to say at this time when the work will be completed.